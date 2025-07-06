Cavaliers Insider Reveals Why Cleveland Refused to Lose Sam Merrill in Free Agency
Before NBA free agency began, the Cleveland Cavaliers made sure sharpshooter Sam Merrill wouldn't sign with another team. That's because, according to Cavaliers insider Terry Pluto, Cleveland felt pressure that opposing teams would make an offer that Merrill couldn't refuse.
"With Sam, the Cavs had real competition on a $10 million per year and up deal," Pluto shared. "He really wanted to stay, but there was real money out there for him. He’s a movement shooter who can defend and has real value in the marketplace. His deal will age well. The mid-level exception will grow to past $16 million during the length of the deal. So the $9.5 million per year will always be well below that."
Merrill, who signed a four-year, $38 million contract to stay with Cleveland, was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He also was a key contributor off the bench for a Cavaliers team that went 64-18 last year and earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference. So, to keep him from leaving, Cleveland had to make sure their sharpshooter was taken care of financially.
Nicknamed “Money Merrill,” the 29-year-old guard showed he’s more than just a shooter. He hit 37.2% of his 5.2 three-point attempts per game, following up on his impressive 40% shooting from beyond the arc the year before. But what really stood out was his improvement on defense, something that earned praise from both his teammates and head coach Kenny Atkinson.
In Atkinson’s fast-paced, perimeter-focused system, Merrill fit in naturally. His ability to move without the ball, shoot from deep, and play smarter defense made him a strong complement to fellow sharpshooter Max Strus. His presence on the floor pulls defenders out to the perimeter, creating more space for others in a system built on pace and spacing.
With the financial strain of the NBA’s second apron approaching, the Cavaliers need to be smart about who they keep. Merrill, a player they developed themselves, offers real value. By retaining him, Cleveland is committing to continuity and a rare skill set that’s not easy to replace.