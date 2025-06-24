Cavaliers' NBA G League Affiliate Makes Major Annoucement
After the Cleveland Cavaliers underwent a major brand overhaul, many wondered if the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cavaliers, would soon follow. Well, heading into the upcoming season, there's no reason to speculate with the Charge introducing what the franchise is calling its "most significant brand evolution in its 14-year history".
The brand refresh features a new logo set that celebrates the franchise’s connection to the Cavaliers and the one-of-a-kind aesthetics of the team’s iconic home venue, Public Hall. The new primary and global icons feature a Cavalier carrying a banner reading “Cleveland,” designed to emphasize the “LAND”. The inclusion of the “Land” moniker continues to connect the franchise to the city that has been home since it arrived in 2021.
"We are thrilled to usher in a new era of Charge basketball with this bold brand evolution as we continue to witness the incredible growth of the Charge here in Cleveland,” said Charge President Rocco Maragas. “Becoming part of the Northeast Ohio Community has been a source of immense pride for us. This latest chapter in our brand’s journey deepens our roots in Cleveland and highlights the strength of our NBA G League partnership with the Cavaliers.”
According to the Charge, among the brand's most significant new elements is adding a horse to the primary icon. They share that the horse acts as a "call to action, inviting fans to join the Charge as they boldly push forward into this new era of Cleveland basketball, and serves as a symbol of the Charge’s support of the Cavaliers".
"We’re committed to making bold strides in the evolution of our brand – from our move to the historic Cleveland Public Hall last season to unveiling our fresh visual identity this year," said Charge Chief Marketing Officer Ben Adams. "Our goal was to evolve our brand in a way that bridges the excitement of the future with the history of our past. This new look embodies our purpose and pride – not only as the Cavaliers’ developmental team, but as a franchise with its own distinct spirit and legacy."
Additional elements of the Charge brand evolution, including new uniforms and court design, will be unveiled before the start of the 2025-26 NBA G League season.