Cavaliers Receive Major Praise for How They Bounce Back from Losing Streak
The first-place Cavaliers have rarely battled adversity this season. At 59-14, Cleveland has won over 80% of its regular season games and has multiple 15-game winning streaks.
However, the Cavs are coming off their biggest challenge yet. After winning a franchise record 16 consecutive games, the team dropped four in a row to the Magic, Clippers, Kings and Suns. Rather than panic, head coach Kenny Atkinson said he scrapped a "tough practice" in favor of a game of HORSE.
Taking a step back from a difficult part of the schedule to play a casual shooting game has clearly paid off, as the Cavaliers have won their last three games to inch closer to the No. 1 seed.
NBA writer Sam Amico praised the way Atkinson handled the losing streak and helped get the Cavs back on track in a video on Wednesday, posted by the "Full Court Cleveland" show.
"It obviously paid dividends, playing HORSE and [getting] a break from the monotony," Amico said. "You have to have a short memory in terms of losing streaks or last night's loss. It's the same thing with wins, you've got to be able to focus on what's coming next... Sometimes, a game of HORSE is just what the doctor ordered."
Cavs Spanish announcer Rafa Hernandez-Brito agreed, citing how the four-game skid could help bring the team together.
"You can't really get too high on the good ones and you can't go all the way down when you're losing," Hernandez-Brito said. "You learn, you move on, and those little things that usually happen on the road are time for team building and camaraderie, and it worked out for the Cavs."
The Cavaliers have nine games remaining in the regular season and hold a five-game lead on the Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the East.