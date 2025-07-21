Cavs Insider

REPORT: Cavaliers, Rockets Discussed Interesting Offseason Trade

A recent trade offer was reportedly turned down by the Cavaliers, hinting they may value this under-the-radar forward more than anyone realized.

Jan 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) prior to the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Jan 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) prior to the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers may have turned away a sizable offer for Dean Wade, underscoring the value they place on the versatile forward. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Houston Rockets attempted to trade for Wade in the week between the NBA Draft and the start of free agency.

Houston reportedly hoped to land Wade and offer him a multi-year extension using the full mid-level exception. The deal is similar to the four-year, $52.7 million deal the Rockets eventually gave Dorian Finney-Smith after talks with Cleveland fell through.

The Cavaliers declined Houston’s trade proposal, signaling that Wade remains a valued piece of the rotation. While not a flashy name, Wade brings size, defensive versatility, and a reliable outside shot, traits that drew Houston’s interest before they pivoted to Finney-Smith, who had parted ways with the Lakers.

Wade, 28, is entering the final year of his current deal and is set to earn $6.6 million in 2024-25. Last season, he played in 59 games for the Cavaliers, averaging 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 36.0% from three-point range. Though his numbers may not leap off the page, his ability to stretch the floor and defend multiple positions makes him an appealing asset, especially on a team-friendly contract.

Cleveland’s decision to hold onto Wade rather than capitalize on trade interest hints at either a belief in his on-court value or a potential long-term role moving forward. League interest remains high, with several playoff hopefuls monitoring his situation.

Whether Wade remains a Cavalier long-term or becomes a trade chip later in the offseason, Cleveland’s refusal to deal him to Houston speaks volumes about how the organization views his importance heading into a pivotal season.

