Cleveland Cavaliers' injuries prompt catastrophic drop in NBA power rankings

The Cleveland Cavaliers are struggling to stay healthy, resulting in a mediocre 12-9 record through the first quarter of the season.

The team's injuries are the biggest reason why the Cavaliers have fallen all the way to No. 15 in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings, five spots lower than the previous week.

"The Cavs can’t get or stay healthy, and they’ve lost three straight games, sliding out of the top six in the Eastern Conference," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Cavs’ loss to the Celtics on Sunday was the start of their second stretch of five games in seven days. They’ll be at a rest disadvantage in Indiana on Monday night and again against the Warriors over the weekend."

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley reacts after a three point basket during the second half against the Boston Celtics. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Cavs fall to middle of the pack in NBA power rankings

The Cavaliers' injuries have severely compromised the center rotation. That has been where teams are attacking them and trying to exploit their weaknesses.

"Jarrett Allen returned for one game (the Cavs’ fourth with all four of their core guys), but is out again as he deals with a finger injury he sustained in October," Schuhmann wrote. "Larry Nance Jr. is also out, and Thomas Bryant barely plays, so it’s been up to Evan Mobley to protect the paint.

"The Cavs have seen the league’s seventh-biggest jump from last season in the percentage of their opponents’ shots that have come in the paint and, over their three-game losing streak, Cleveland opponents have shot 77-for-112 (69%) inside.

"Mobley had a big game (27 points, 14 rebounds and four assists) against Boston on Saturday, but the Cavs have scored just 108.0 points per 100 possessions in his 160 minutes on the floor without Donovan Mitchell. Mobley has seen just a small increase in usage rate from last season, but his true shooting percentage is down from 63.3% to 58.0% this year. He’s seen a big jump in free-throw rate, but has shot just 61% at the line."

The Cavaliers can only do so much with so many players out, but they have to keep trucking along because it is a long season with plenty of time to make up the slight deficit they find themselves in for the Eastern Conference standings.

The Cavaliers will be coming off their road victory against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night ahead of three straight games at home against the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, and Golden State Warriors.