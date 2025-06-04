Cavaliers Showing Interest in Intriguing Forward Ahead of NBA Draft
Although they won't be on the clock until the forty-ninth pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers are leaving no stone unturned during their pre-draft evaluations. After recently working out prospects like Cole Hawkins, sources confirmed to Cleveland Cavaliers on SI that former Temple forward Steve Settle III will be working out in Cleveland today.
Settle, who averaged 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, one steal, and one block in 33.3 minutes over 31 games last season for the Owls, is an intriguing prospect who could fill a need on Cleveland's roster. He could be in the mix for the Cavaliers with either the No. 49 or No. 58 pick and could be a player that earns a two-way deal once the 2025-26 season begins.
That's because, at his core, Settle has always been a confident shooter for his size and consistently makes plays on defense, which is something the Cavaliers need in their long-term prospects.
Last season, Settle shot 41.6% from the perimeter for the Owls, including hitting on 43.9% of his catch-and-shoot opportunities. He also converted 74.8% of his free-throw attempts, a clear indication that his shooting mechanics will translate to the next level.
Defensively, meanwhile, Settle brings a rare blend of size and anticipation that consistently disrupts opponents. His wingspan alone changes the geometry of possessions, and when guarding on the perimeter, he moves fluidly laterally, springing upward with control to alter shots near the paint.
Even without recording a block, Settle’s presence is felt. His reach alone narrows driving lanes and limits clean looks at the basket. Off the ball, he’s just as dangerous, using sharp reads and long arms to break up passes and bait mistakes. He’s an instinctive help defender, willing to rise and challenge at the rim with timing that makes him a legitimate deterrent.
Settle’s combination of length and basketball instincts suggests he could exceed expectations as a late-round pick. He’s shown consistent confidence as a shooter for his size, made his mark defensively, and added improved passing reads to his game this past season. That growth hints at a seamless fit in a low-usage, team-first role at the next level, one that could quietly pay off for a team like Cleveland.