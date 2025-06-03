Cavs Insider

Cleveland Cavaliers Workout Intriguing Kansas State Guard Prospect

The Cleveland Cavaliers are doing their due diligence ahead of this summer's draft.

Mar 11, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Coleman Hawkins (33) drives to the basket during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Mar 11, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Coleman Hawkins (33) drives to the basket during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers are bringing in an interesting guard prospect in the weeks ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Cavaliers have brought in Kansas State guard Coleman Hawkins for a pre-draft workout, per his Instagram.

Mar 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Coleman Hawkins (33) holds the ball against Cincinnati
Mar 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Coleman Hawkins (33) holds the ball against Cincinnati Bearcats forward Dillon Mitchell (23) in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Hawkins, who comes off a five-year college career, spending one year at Kansas State and four at Illinois, is a massive 6-foot-10 guard with obvious positional size, versatility, and experience that could stand out to pro scouts.

During his most recent season with Kansas State, Hawkins put together 10.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists along with 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks as a two-way force on the defensive end.

Hawkins also had a strong campaign worth noting during his 2023-24 year with Illinois–– being a part of their 29-9 overall record and the school's first Elite Eight appearance since 2005. Then, he averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, paired with 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks to find his way onto Second-Team All-Big Ten.

Kansas State Wildcats guard Coleman Hawkins (33) offers the ball to Kansas State Wildcats guard David Castillo
Mar 11, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Coleman Hawkins (33) offers the ball to Kansas State Wildcats guard David Castillo (10) during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

For the Cavaliers, Hawkins could be worth a look either as someone to take a flier on in the second round or potentially as an undrafted free agent if he goes without being picked up through two days. He has the defensive upside and over 110 college games played that could make him an immediate impact, but his shooting efficiency and offensive skills would likely need a bit of extended development.

Cleveland won't have a first-round pick at their disposal in this year's draft, but at picks 43 and 52, it provides for two chances to add a dose of young talent for the season ahead. Hawkins could be among the list of many who could be a contender for a pair of those selections.

The 2025 NBA Draft will get started on Wednesday, June 25th in Brooklyn, NY.

