Cavaliers Star Named 2025 NBA All-Star Game Starter
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a handful of All-Star caliber players on their roster, as the team is tied for the NBA's best record at 36-7.
And ahead of the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, one of these players has earned a starting spot from the NBA's fans, media, and coaches.
On Thursday night, it was announced that Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell has been named a 2025 NBA All-Star starter for the Eastern Conference. This marks the 28-year-old's sixth consecutive All-Star selection, and second of his career as a starter.
Mitchell has had strong all-around season so far, averaging: 23.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, while shooting a career-best 39.6% from three-point range. According to Stathead, the only other NBA players with these numbers this season is fellow All-Star starter Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets.
Mitchell is also having one of his most efficient seasons of his career so far, averaging his fewest minutes (31.2), turnovers (2.0), and fouls (2.0) per contest.
Joining Mitchell as Eastern Conference All-Star starters this year are: Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns of the New York Knicks, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.
Cleveland will look to have multiple All-Stars when the final player pool is determined next week.
Fellow Cavaliers stars Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen were all among the top-10 of their respective Eastern Conference position groups in the NBA's most recently announced fan voting returns. However, the game's reserves will be selected by the league's coaches.
While the All-Star reserves are yet to be determined, the Wine and Gold will have at least representative in the NBA's first-ever four-team All-Star Game on Feb. 16.