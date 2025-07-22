Cavaliers Summer League Standout Snubbed Despite Dominant Breakout Performance
Although the Cleveland Cavaliers were 2-3 in Las Vegas Summer League action, Nae'Qwan Tomlin was a star on the floor, showcasing the skillset Cleveland needs from its role players heading into next season.
In five appearances, Tomlin averaged 19.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and connected on 33.3% of his 2.8 three-point attempts in 26.3 minutes per game. He drew rave reviews from Cavaliers assistant Omar Cook and league officials alike, proving that Tomlin has momentum on his side heading into Cleveland's training camp later this year.
However, despite the impressive individual accolades, Summer League voters felt that Tomlin didn't compare to his peers, not earning First Team or Second Team All-Summer League honors.
Frankly, Tomlin not earning All-Summer League honors was a miscalculated snub by Summer League voters since it's hard to deny how impactful he was for the Cavaliers' Summer League squad.
Cleveland's two-way forward led all Summer League players in offensive rebounding, averaging 5.0 second-chance opportunities per game. He was also a top fifteen player in overall rebounding and the top thirty in steals per game, forcing 2.0 turnovers per game.
Moreover, his 19.6 points per game were better scoring-wise than Nique Clifford's (15.2 points per game), who earned First Team honors. It stings even more knowing Tomlin's scoring was also more impactful than Isaac Jones (18.3 points per game), Kon Knueppel (15.6 points per game), and K.J. Simpson (16.0 points per game), who all earned Second Team honors.
The only thing that probably hurt Tomlin's chances was the fact that his success didn't lead to the Cavaliers winning. However, considering that Las Vegas Summer League is more of a showcase of individual talent and the future of the league, Cleveland's record shouldn't be solely his fault. Instead, his on-court success should've been celebrated.
Hopefully, this snub adds further fuel to Tomlin's fire heading into next season. He has the opportunity to carve out a role in Kenny Atkinson's rotation and, if the Cavaliers repeat last year's success, will be a factor in winning games that matter.