Cavaliers Target Backcourt Help Late in 2025 NBA Draft with High-Upside Guard Pick
It took a while for the Cleveland Cavaliers to make their move in the 2025 NBA Draft, but with the 49th pick, they may have addressed a key need. Duke guard Tyrese Proctor could help ease the early-season absence of Darius Garland and the potential loss of Ty Jerome in free agency.
Proctor brings a polished skill set, highlighted by his 40.5% shooting from three last season, a strong feel for the game, and smart decision-making as a passer. According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Proctor is expected to sign a multi-year deal with Cleveland, something not often seen with second-round picks. But given the uncertainty in the Cavaliers’ backcourt, locking in guard depth makes plenty of sense.
With three seasons at Duke behind him, Tyrese Proctor should be able to handle minutes if thrown into the fire by Cleveland. On paper, he has potential as a reliable 3-and-D guard who brings some upside as a secondary playmaker.
His size and style draw comparisons to players like Julian Strawther and Kevin Huerter, both of whom are versatile wings who can stretch the floor. But if Proctor takes another step as a creator, he has the potential to grow into a high-usage, sixth-man role similar to what Ty Jerome or Caris LeVert brought off the bench for the Cavaliers.
It can be tough for teams to find diamonds in the rough this late into the second round of the NBA Draft. However, if Proctor can carry over his shooting and playmaking from Duke, he could quickly become a valuable piece in Cleveland’s rotation. With questions surrounding the guard depth, the Cavaliers are betting on his upside and maturity to help steady the backcourt early on.