Evan Mobley latest Cleveland Cavaliers player plagued by injury bug

When things couldn’t get worse for the Cleveland Cavaliers, sadly, they have.

With six players already out for tonight’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, there is a seventh who is now questionable.

As first reported by Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, Cavs forward Evan Mobley will be monitored ahead of the game against the Spurs due to illness.

He was not seen at morning shootaround with another injured player, Sam Merrill, using Mobley’s chosen basket.

#Cavs Evan Mobley (illness) has been added to the injury report for tonight. He is QUESTIONABLE. I did not see him at shootaround this morning. Sam Merrill was using Mobley’s usual basket. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) December 5, 2025

Mobley had recorded three double-doubles in three of his last five games, and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year was stellar on that end in the loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

He bagged a double-double of 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting and he pulled down 10 rebounds against Portland.

If he is missing tonight, it leaves the Cavs in a bigger hole than they already are ahead of the Spurs' visit.

They originally were second in the Eastern Conference back in mid-November behind only the Detroit Pistons. But it has since plummeted to eighth spot in less than a month.

Undoubtedly, Cleveland is in freefall, having dropped four of their last five and, after a glimmer of hope in their win over Indiana, were outplayed, as the Trail Blazers brutally defeated them in Cleveland’s last game.

Even with Mobley on the court, the Cavs allowed 39 free throws and will need to be ultra-disciplined if the Defensive Player of the Year is absent.

They play a Spurs side that, so far, has had a much more successful season than the Cavaliers, even without Victor Wembanyama.

Without the French star, San Antonio is learning to win. This is something that they may have over the Cavaliers this year, considering the Cavs could be without seven players now.

Cleveland will be without Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Sam Merrill, Max Strus, Larry Nance Jr. and Tyrese Proctor for the visit of San Antonio.

Garland will be out due to injury management on his ongoing toe issue. Team staff hope Allen is near fitness with a finger injury; he was sidelined for a week on Sunday.

Merrill is still unable to handle the ball with his right hand comfortably and will continue to be monitored. Strus and Nance Jr. are suffering from foot and calf injuries, respectively, with no timetable yet on Strus’ return and Nance Jr. out for at least a month. Tyrese Proctor will be absent due to personal reasons.