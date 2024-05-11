Cavaliers Veteran Provided Much-Needed Spark In Game 2 Win Over Celtics
The Cleveland Cavaliers took Game 2 from the Boston Celtics and essentially stole home-court advantage from the widely viewed Finals favorites.
Despite the final score being almost 20 points, it wasn’t an easy victory for the Wine and Gold. Cleveland found themselves in foul trouble in the third quarter as Evan Mobley went to the bench with four personal fouls.
J.B. Bickerstaff decided to call on Tristan Thompson and insert him into the high-leverage situation.
TT finished the game with just one point and three rebounds, but the energy and physicality he brought onto the floor with him can’t be understated. The tough defense Thompson played with inside the paint and crashing the boards helped the Cavs withstand the Mobley-less minutes and ultimately won them the game.
Bickerstaff had nothing but praise for TT after the game.
“He’s a veteran who’s seen it all,” said Cleveland’s head coach.
“Tristan has been to multiple finals, he’s won a championship. He just understands the moment and what it takes. He just is an intelligent basketball player. It’s the absolute trust to not play him all game and then in a critical moment be able to throw him out there because you know he’s going to do the right thing and help you on both sides of the ball.”
The Cavs may call on Thompson once again in Game 3. Jarrett Allen remains questionable to play with his rib injury and the Georges Niang minutes in the playoffs have not gone well.
Physicality will be a key piece for the rest of this series and TT has proven he provides just that.