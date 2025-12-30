Cavaliers make statement in comeback win vs. Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

The Cleveland Cavaliers are making a statement after a big road win against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

After a tough loss on Christmas Day to the New York Knicks and a frustrating defeat at the hands of the Houston Rockets two days later, the Cavs look back on track after beating one of the best teams in the NBA in the Spurs.

The Cavs trailed by two points going into the fourth quarter, but they managed to turn the Jets on at the right time and stun the Spurs in front of their home crowd.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen dunks in front of San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Cavs make statement in comeback victory over Spurs

A 22-7 run in the fourth quarter gave the Cavs the lead for good as the energy and momentum were completely on their side during the final frame.

Jarrett Allen was the MVP for the Cavs in the game. He had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the team on 11-of-21 shooting from the floor. Evan Mobley had 16 points, while Darius Garland had a 15-point, 11-assist double-double.

Even on a night where Donovan Mitchell scored just 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting, his teammates were able to come in the clutch. Dean Wade also had 10 points while De'Andre Hunter and Jaylon Tyson each had 11 off the bench.

For the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama had 26 points and 14 rebounds, while Stephon Castle had 15 points and eight assists.

The Cavs held the Spurs to just 7 of 31 from beyond the three-point line, which is good for 23 percent. That was a big part in how the Cavs were able to pull out the win.

With the win, the Cavs snap a two-game losing streak with the win and put themselves in position to build some momentum off of one of the best victories of the season so far. If the Cavs can continue to build off of this win going into the 2026 calendar year, they might be able to work their way back up in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Cavs will return home for a New Year's Eve matinee matchup against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET inside Rocket Arena.