Cavaliers Receive New Ty Jerome Update Before NBA Free Agency
With hours to go until NBA teams can begin negotiating, the Cleveland Cavaliers might have to say goodbye to Sixth Man of the Year finalist Ty Jerome. According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Jerome will sign a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason in the range of $9-10 million.
While Stein didn't disclose the length of the deal, Jerome's new contract could occupy Memphis's $8.8 million room exception, one of their few financial options available to them this offseason.
Or, to get the price range closer to what Stein mentioned, the moves Memphis took to acquire Jerome could require a sign-and-trade involving the John Konchar, Grizzlies, the Cavaliers, and a third team since Cleveland doesn't have the room to take on Konchar's salary.
Regardless, for the Cavaliers, possibly losing Jerome is a bitter pill to swallow, especially if it's less than the full mid-level exception (worth roughly $14 million) that Jerome reportedly could've commanded in free agency.
At $9-10 million annually, many fans hoped Cleveland could match Memphis's offer. Unfortunately, due to how limited the Cavaliers are financially, Jerome sticking with the team seemed less likely after the moves Cleveland made over the weekend and now has questions surrounding the Cavaliers' reserves heading into next year.
All throughout last season Jerome was an integral piece to Cleveland's rotation under Kenny Atkinson. Serving as a super-charged sixth man, Jerome would run the offense and continually give the Cavaliers a two-way spark whenever they needed it most, especially in crunch-time moments during the regular season.
With Jerome headed back to the Western Conference after two seasons in Cleveland, the Cavaliers will have to lean on Cleveland newcomer Lonzo Ball, Craig Porter Jr., Jaylon Tyson, Sam Merrill and others to remedy the loss of Jerome's production.
Hopefully it's enough for the 64-win Cavaliers to repeat last season's success.