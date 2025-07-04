Cleveland Cavaliers Unveil 2025 Summer League Roster
The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially announced their 2025 NBA 2K26 Summer League roster, setting the stage for a crucial development period in Las Vegas from July 10–20.
With internal growth more vital than ever due to second-apron salary cap constraints, the Cavs are leaning on a mix of returning contributors, recent draft picks, and international talent to take center stage.
Leading the way are Craig Porter Jr. and Jaylon Tyson, two players with NBA experience who now step into leadership roles. Porter, who earned a full NBA contract after going undrafted in 2023, returns as the team’s on-court general. His poise, high IQ, and relentless energy will be pivotal in guiding a group of hopefuls through a five-game summer slate.
Tyson, Cleveland’s 2024 first-round pick, is expected to carry a heavy offensive load and show whether his playmaking and defensive versatility can translate to a bigger role next season.
All eyes, however, will be on rookie guard Tyrese Proctor. Selected 49th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft and immediately signed to a multi-year deal, Proctor was viewed by many as a first-round talent. The 6-foot-5 Duke product brings advanced feel and passing vision, and Cleveland hopes he can develop into a key dual-threat guard.
The roster also features Two-Way player Nae’Qwan Tomlin, second-round pick Saliou Niang, and returning G League standouts Darius Brown and Warith Alatishe. Assistant coach Omar Cook will serve as head coach, helping oversee a four-day minicamp beginning July 6 before the team departs for Las Vegas.
With limited roster space and plenty of competition, Summer League represents a vital opportunity for some, a final audition to make their NBA dream a reality.