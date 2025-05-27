Cavaliers Urged to Make Blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
Looking ahead to this offseason for the Cleveland Cavaliers, there's a world where this front office could decide to make a vast shake-up to their roster following a strong regular season campaign, yet another disappointing playoff outcome.
And logically, one of the biggest potential trade piece of this offseason, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, could be a name that maybe finds his way into the conversation as that aspired move that does nothing short of just shaking up this roster, but the franchise's entire outlook for the near and distant future.
It might not be the most feasible move to make happen, but in the eyes of Bleacher Report analyst Greg Swartz, the Cavaliers need to at least make a call to the Bucks' front office about the availablity of Antetokounmpo, even if it requires a package that includes Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley.
":The Cleveland Cavaliers have one of the best trade chips in all of basketball in Evan Mobley if they want to make a run at pairing Antetokounmpo with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland," Swartz wrote. "Staying patient with the 23-year-old Defensive Player of the Year is likely what the Cavs will end up doing, although it would be foolish to not at least check the asking price for the two-time MVP."
If Giannis is indeed on the market and ready to move on from Milwaukee, the Cavaliers could be the best location to send him in the Eastern Conference, if the Bucks were even willing to keep him within their own division. A situation like Cleveland does provide the win-now situation he covets, lands him a co-star in Donovan Mitchell, and with a piece like Mobley on the move, that could be enough to make the blockbuster happen.
Yet, moving off of the reigning, 23-year-old DPOY who was a significant part of the team's success last offseason is far from easy, and for the Cavaliers offseason, might be too bold of a move to make, even with a player like Giannis being a part of the incoming package.
Instead, the Cavaliers seem far more likely to take the more conservative route: run it back with a mostly similar roster, hope for better health entering next season, and take advantage of a weak Eastern Conference. Compared to a Giannis trade, it definitely doesn't jump off the page in being quite as electric and attention-grabbing, but in Cleveland's efforts to retain their success from their 2024-25 campaign, it seems to be the most predictable outcome.
We do live in a world where Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers less than nine months from an NBA Finals appearance, so nothing is truly off the table in terms of NBA blockbusters and transactions. However, Anteokounmpo's situation could be a totally different beast.
If the trigger on such a move was pulled, it would be nothing short of a shocking, league-shaking move to see it go down. Is it the most likely option on the table? Far from it, but there's at least a non-0% chance to see that dream come to fruition.