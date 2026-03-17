Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Tonight: Time, Channel, Breakdown

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Sunday afternoon games just don't work. Once again, the Cavaliers played an early afternoon game on Sunday and lost in spectacular fashion.

They blew out the Dallas Mavericks by 30 on Friday, but the second time around, nothing worked. A late comeback in the fourth quarter just was not enough as they fell to Dallas 130-120.

Cleveland is back in that place they were in 2025 where they could not string together back-to-back wins. The Cavs have gone back and forth between wins and losses for the last week and a half.

There were very few positives in the loss. Really only one... which was the long awaited return of Max Strus.

Strus came out like he has been healthy for a while. He finished with 24 points and six threes.

He missed the first 67 games after some injury setbacks, but he came back in to do the same thing he was doing before he left.

Donovan Mitchell also did something impressive in the loss to the Mavs. Mitchell scored his 15,000th point of his career. This shot made him the third-fastest active player to reach that achievement.

The Cavaliers have some new injury news on multiple players as well heading into the game tonight against the Bucks which is going to make the end of the season more difficult.

Thankfully for the Cavs, that was the last Sunday afternoon game they have to play. All season they are 5-6 on Sundays.

Where to watch the Cavs at Bucks game?

Channel: NBC and Peacock

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Cavs: Jarrett Allen (knee) is out. Tyrese Proctor (quad) is out. Craig Porter Jr. (groin) is out. Sam Merrill (hamstring) is questionable.

Bucks: Ousmane Dieng (illness) is out. Myles Turner (calf) is questionable. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is questionable.

Projected Starting Lineups

Bucks

Kevin Porter Jr.

Ryan Rollins

Kyle Kuzma

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Myles Turner

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

James Harden

Keon Ellis

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Cavaliers at Bucks predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -10

O/U: 228.5

Best Bet: Donovan Mitchell over 36.5 PTS, REB, AST. -112.

Cavaliers 118, Bucks 109: The Cavs are 2-1 against the Bucks and this is the last game of the regular season between the two teams.

The winning team has scored 118 in each game. I am going to continue on that trend.

All NBA Odds on FanDuel

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Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Thursday, Mar. 19 @ Chicago

Saturday, Mar. 21 @ New Orleans