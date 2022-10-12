Cavaliers Vs. Hawks Game Day Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers are halfway through their preseason schedule with a record of 0-2 and prepare for their third tune up against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The last time we saw the Hawks on the floor in the Play-In Tournament back in the spring, they looked a little different. The Hawks have since made a blockbuster trade of their own nabbing All-Star guard in Dejounte Murray to join Trae Young in the backcourt.

Murray scored 25 points in his Hawks debut on October 6, to go along with eight rebounds and nine assists..

Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he wanted this training camp and preseason to be difficult and for his group to experience a little adversity.

The team has navigated rotation experiments with a handful of injuries so far this preseason and that has understandably impacted their ability to tinker with lineups.

Bickerstaff has been more focused on playing their brand of basketball than results. He’s used the exhibition season to tinker and play around with lineup combinations.

Keep and Eye on No. 3 tonight..

Caris LeVert has gotten the nod as the starting Small Forward in the first two preseason games. Bickerstaff has been adamant that it’s an open competition that includes a handful of players… and while it may appear LeVert has the edge.

Bickerstaff was noncommittal when asked about whether LeVert had emerged as a frontrunner for the starting position at practice on Tuesday.

LeVert has made the most of his opportunity and by all accounts is having a fantastic camp. Several players have said that Caris is turning heads in practice and his play on the floor in the first two preseason games has backed that up.

LeVert is averaging 10 pts and three assists per game through the first two contests and has made a handful of nice defensive plays.

Evan Mobley initially listed as OUT

Evan Mobley is continuing to progress from a right-ankle sprain that he suffered on October 1st.

The Cavs announced he would miss 1-2 weeks on October 3rd as he rehabs the injury, but Mobley has been on the floor in recent days following practice working on shooting drills.

Bickerstaff Saying the team is hopeful he will play in the preseason and has not been ruled out for playing in the preseason.

But he was listed on the Cavs injury report as OUT on Cavs.com

We’ll update you from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse with more after coach Bickerstaff speaks before the game with any additional news.

Tipoff: 7p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

