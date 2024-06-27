Cavs' Draft Pick Jaylon Tyson Sets Bold Goals For Rookie Season
The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Jaylon Tyson with the 20th overall pick of the NBA Draft on Wednesday night, and he has already had his introductory press conference with the team.
While speaking to the media, Tyson outlined some pretty bold goals for himself heading into his rookie campaign.
"I want to win a championship," Tyson said. "Honestly, I want to win a ring. First year. That would be something, and a lot of people don't get to say that."
Obviously, that's more of a team goal, so it's nice to see the University of California product putting the greater cause before himself.
That doesn't mean Tyson doesn't have any individual goals on his list, however.
"I want to be an All-Defensive player. Rookie year. That's my goal," Tyson said.
While Tyson was not exactly a lockdown defender on the collegiate level, he was solid, and he showed significant promise on that end of the floor.
The 6-foot-7 wing boasts a terrific combination of size, strength and athleticism which should allow him to effectively guard multiple positions in the NBA.
The Cavaliers ranked sixth in the league in defense this past season, so it's not like Cleveland is starving for help on that end of the floor. However, if there is one area the Cavs need help with defensively, it's on the wings, and Tyson could be their answer.
Tyson averaged 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals over 34.3 minutes per game last season, shooting 46.5 percent from the floor, 36 percent from three-point range and 79.6 percent from the free-throw line.
We'll see if the 21-year-old can make a big impact for the Cavaliers in his debut campaign.