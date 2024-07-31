Cavs' Jarrett Allen Reportedly Drawing Significant Trade Interest
The Cleveland Cavaliers have largely stood pat this summer in spite of speculation that they could trade one of their core players, such as Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen.
That doesn't mean the Cavaliers haven't fielded phone calls, though.
We have already heard about Cleveland rebuffing a Garland trade offer from the San Antonio Spurs, and apparently, the Cavs have also been receiving significant interest in Allen.
The New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets both inquired about Allen's availability, via Evan Dammarell of ClutchPoints. However, the conversations didn't go very far.
The Pelicans have been rumored as a potential trade destination for Allen earlier this offseason, so their interest in the big man is not too surprising.
The Rockets' reported interest is a bit more intriguing, given that they have the impressive young frontcourt tandem of Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr.
Of course, it doesn't look like the Cavaliers are going to be making any major moves this offseason. At least not right now.
Donovan Mitchell is very fond of Allen in particular, so you would think Cleveland would aim to hold on to him. After all, Mitchell just signed a contract extension with the Cavs, and trading one of his favorite teammates certainly wouldn't be much of a reward.
That being said, if the Cavaliers receive an offer they can't refuse, Allen definitely wouldn't be untouchable.
Many feel that Cleveland would be better served trading Allen in exchange for a big man who can space the floor in order to open things up for Evan Mobley offensively.
At this current juncture, however, the Cavs don't seem to be seriously entertaining that possibility.