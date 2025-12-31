It was a big win last time out for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they actually built a lead and held onto it in the fourth quarter in their win against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday 113-101.

As the year comes to an end, the Cavaliers take on the Phoenix Suns (19-13), who have been a quiet surprise this season.

After they lost Kevin Durant it seemed the team was on their way into a season of rebuilding with a big draft class coming in this year. Devin Booker had other plans as he has been doing it all.

The other surprise in this Suns team has been Dillon Brooks. He is having a career year averaging 21 points a game and has been a massive part of the team's wins.

The Cavaliers (18-16) were able to make a comeback in the fourth quarter against the Spurs, they had a lot going right. All season it felt like this team was getting tired in the end and not capable of making these comebacks when down.

This time it wasn't even up to Donovan Mitchell to win this game, he had his lowest scoring performance of the season, it was Jarrett Allen who was the big surprise of the night. Allen and Mobley were very aggressive in the paint and played really well in this win.

Coach Kenny Atkinson said he felt the team took the loss to the Rockets personally and really changed things up.

He also made an interesting change to playing time that had people talking about the win.

Where to find the Suns vs. Cavs game tonight?

Channel: NBA TV and FanDuel Sports Network

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

Suns vs. Cavs Injury Report

Suns: Jalen Green (hamstring) is out. Grayson Allen (knee) is doubtful. Ryan Dunn (knee) is questionable.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Larry Nance Jr. (knee) is out. Sam Merrill (hip) is probable.

Probable Starting Lineups

Suns

Collin Gillespie

Devin Booker

Ryan Dunn

Dillon Brooks

Mark Williams

Cavs

Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Suns vs. Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs by 6.5

O/U: 235.5

Best Bet: Donovan Mitchell 30+ points. +126

Cavaliers 123, Suns 113 : It is not Victor Wembanyama, but the Cavs need Jarret Allen and Evan Mobley keeping that intensity at the basket in the game. It helps getting the shooters more open throughout the game if they can force guys in to guard them.

It worked well in the Spurs game, they just could not hit their threes. The only thing they need to work on with that intensity and physicality is free throws. If they can keep it physical without having to foul on every attempt then they have it.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Friday, Jan. 2 vs. Denver

Sunday, Jan. 4 vs. Detroit