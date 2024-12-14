Cavaliers About To Have More Options On Trade Market
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the best teams in the NBA all season. They look like serious contenders to make a deep playoff run and possibly even a Finals appearance this June.
However, this team is not perfect and still has holes in its roster.
A recent report even indicated that the Wine and Gold would keep their eye on the trade market for possible upgrades at the wing as the season carries on.
Luckily for the Cavaliers, their options on the trade market are about to expand in the coming days.
Every general manager should have circled December 15 in the NBA calendar. Once this date comes, players who signed contracts last offseason can be traded to a new team.
The only player this applies to on the Cavaliers is Tristan Thompson. But that doesn't mean this date doesn't affect the Wine and Gold.
Some possible trade targets for the Cavaliers will be eligible to be moved to a new team. For example, Markeiff Morris, Matisse Thybulle, and Cody Zeller, all signed in the offseason, are interesting fits on the Cavaliers and will be available for trade this Sunday.
All of this isn't to say that once December 15 rolls around that teams will be making trades left and right like it's the trade deadline. However, it does point to the start of the NBA's trade season beginning.
It wouldn't be surprising to see the rumors and reports for the Cavaliers and other teams around the NBA start to pick up now that more players are available to be moved.