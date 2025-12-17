How to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls game tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

In their last appearance, it was yet another loss for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they lost in overtime to the underhanded Charlotte Hornets. They were down big throughout the game but were able to make some things happen to get the game to overtime, but that was where it stopped.

The team did not score a point in overtime as they lost 119-111. The team was led by Darius Garland in his best game of the season so far. He had 26 and nine assists.

Now the Cavs (15-12) head into Chicago for a back-to-back against the Bulls in Chicago and then they host the Bulls. This is going to be a struggle for the Cleveland team without DPOY Evan Mobley.

In the Hornets game, Center Jarrett Allen returned from his finger injury, but played barely 20 minutes and did not touch the court late in the game or in overtime, which was when the Cavaliers were starting the comeback on the Hornets.

Allen needs to step up big and be that defensive problem in the paint in Mobley's absence. He doesn't have the perimeter capabilities that Mobley has, but other players can take that responsibility.

For Chicago, the Bulls (10-15) are nothing like they were 6-1 to start the season and looked ready to have a great season. Since then they have only won four games and are 2-8 in the last 10 games.

They also have the return of Coby White, so the lack of consistent scoring will fix some problems the team had through the first 20 games. They attack the rim well so Jarrett Allen will need to be aggressive on rebounding and stopping that.

Where to find the Cavs vs. Bulls game tonight?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio

Time: 8:00 p.m

Cavs vs. Bulls Injury Report

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Larry Nance Jr. (knee) is out. Sam Merrill (hand) is out. Evan Mobley (calf) is out.

Bulls: Noa Essengue (shoulder) will miss the rest of the season. Ayo Dosunmu (thumb) is questionable.

Probable Starting Lineups

Cavs

Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylon Tyson

De’Andre Hunter

Bulls

Josh Giddey

Coby White

Isaac Okoro

Matas Buzelis

Nikola Vucevic

Cavaliers vs. Bulls predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers -5.5 on FanDuel

O/U: 242.5

Cavaliers 123, Bulls 118: In the entirety of December the Cavs have gone back and forth. In six games so far they are 3-3 and have gone back and forth between wins and losses. If this stays the case in December, then the Cavs are on track for a win tonight.

Coach Kenny Atkinson believes that even with the struggles this season, the team will be alright. Despite a lot of fans, pundits, and Cavs legends disagreeing.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Friday Dec. 19 vs. Chicago

Monday, Dec. 22 vs. Charlotte