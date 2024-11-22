Cavaliers Acquire Star Forward In Massive Trade Proposal
The Cleveland Cavaliers did not make any trades during the offseason, and it looks like their decision to stand pat is paying dividends.
After all, the Cavaliers are 16-1, with their lone loss coming at the hands of the Boston Celtics, and there is certainly no shame in that.
That being said, there is always room for improvement, and Cleveland could very well decide to make some moves before the February trade deadline.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley is ahead of the game in that regard, as he has already concocted a potential blockbuster trade for the Cavs.
In Buckley's trade proposal, he has the Cavaliers sending Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and a couple of second-round draft picks to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Jerami Grant.
"The Cavaliers are off to a blistering start, yet it still feels fair to wonder whether they have enough two-way wings to escape the East," Buckley wrote. "If they see the position as a potential problem, they might also deem Grant as a possible solution."
Cleveland is definitely missing a larger two-way wing who can play both ends of the floor. As a matter of fact, during the summer, many advocated for the Cavs to acquire one.
Grant is not off to a great start this season, as he is averaging 16.7 points per game on paltry 38.1/34.7/81.3 shooting splits. However, he is one year removed from registering 21 points a night while shooting 45.1 percent from the floor and 40.2 percent from three-point range.
The problem is that the 30-year-old is under contract through 2028 (the final year is a player option) on a rather expensive salary.
Whether or not the Cavaliers would be willing to take on all that extra money is anyone's guess.