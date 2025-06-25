Cleveland Cavaliers Answer Wing Concerns in Latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft
Heading into this offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in search of support on the perimeter that will thrive in head coach Kenny Atkinson's three-point heavy offense.
Unfortunately, Cleveland's options are limited due to the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement. However, with two late second round selections at 49 and 58 in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Cavaliers could find two diamonds in the rough that could eventually become rotation staples.
In Sam Vecenie's latest mock draft for The Athletic, Cleveland takes a wing-heavy approach with their two selections. At 49, Vecenie has the Cavaliers taking Florida State wing Jamir Watkins, who has a skillset similar to former Cleveland swingman Caris LeVert. At 58, meanwhie, the Cavaliers take a stab at Senegalese forward Saliou Niang, a raw but physically intriguing combo forward.
At his core, Watkins is a versatile player who can handle the rock, slash to the paint, and switch across positions on defense. He combines his size (6'5 "with a 6'11.5" wingspan) with his playmaking ability, providing him with offensive versatility to initiate sets, run pick-and-rolls, and make plays within the flow of the offense. He's also more than comfortable utilizing his size and length on defense, regardless of whether it's at the point of attack or when switched into a possible mismatch.
The concern with Watkins is that he cannot keep defenses honest when playing in space on offense. He made 32.5% of his 3s in four collegiate seasons, just 75.8% of his free throws, and most worryingly, has never showed signs of improving throughout his collegiate career.
In a similar defensive vein to Watkins, Niang has showcased a ton of defensive upside in his handful of seasons overseas. Thanks to his quick feet, strong lateral mobility, and solid recovery speed, Niang can switch across multiple positions and uses his length to disrupt opposing offenses.
Unfortunately, in a similar offensive vein to Watkins, Niang is unrefined as a shooting threat. Despite decent mechanics, his release can be slow and inconsistent, and his shooting percentages have been erratic across different settings.
If the Cavaliers were to take on either Watkins or Niang in the 2025 NBA Draft, they would be long-term projects that spend their rookie season developing with the Cleveland Charge, the team's NBA G League affiliate. Their long-term impact with the team hinges on the reliability of their three-point shot and if either can find consistency from deep, they'll become key members in Cleveland's rotation one day.