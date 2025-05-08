Cavs Insider

The Cavaliers Are Not The Soft Team Everyone Says They Are

Follow along with the Cleveland Cavaliers' playoff run by listening to the latest episode of the Courtside with the Cavs on SI podcast

Spencer German

May 4, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, middle, watches from the bench during the first half against the Indiana Pacers in game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
After a gut-wrenching Game 2 loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Cleveland Cavaliers look to rally with the series shifting to Indianapolis for Games 3 and 4, and save their season.

Spencer German and Spencer Davies try to reconcile the brutal loss and figure out where the Cavaliers go from here, now that they trail in the series 2-0.

Meanwhile, as criticism mounts, the guys emphatically push back on the notion that the wine and gold are a "soft" team or not physical enough. Even in defeat, Game 2 proved that.

Then, they discuss the injury status of Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and De'Andre Hunter and try to project some optimism that, with two days off, at least one of those key players will be able to return for Game 3 on Friday.

Later, take a walk through NBA history as they highlight the six teams that won a playoff series after losing the first two games at home. Can the Cavaliers become the seventh team to pull off such a rare feat?

