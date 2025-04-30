Cavaliers Can Expect A Test From Pacers In Eastern Conference Semifinals
Two tickets have been punched to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and the Cleveland Cavaliers will square off with the Indiana Pacers.
Cleveland arrives by way of a four-game sweep of the Miami Heat, while the Pacers needed one extra game to dispose of the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks.
Now the stage is set for these two high-octane offenses to square off for a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. Spencer German and Spencer Davies start previewing the matchup and discuss what challenges the Pacers could present Cleveland.
Meanwhile, after the Cavaliers disposed of the Heat quickly and without Darius Garland in Games 3 and 4, a vocal minority seems to already be questioning if the wine and gold are better without him.
The guys adamantly push back on the ridiculous internet discourse and emphasize that Garland and this Cavaliers team have earned the right to see this thing through as constructed, before everyone starts blowing it up.
