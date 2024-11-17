Final Injury Status For Cavaliers Star Forward vs. Charlotte Hornets
Will the Cleveland Cavaliers winning streak reach 15 games, or will the Charlotte Hornets hand the Wine and Gold their first loss of the season?
The Cavaliers are on the verge of setting more NBA history, but they'll be shorthanded in this Sunday night matchup.
This is who is available and out for the Wine and Gold against the Hornets.
Evan Mobley - Available
Evan Mobley is available for the Cavaliers and will be back in the starting lineup after missing Cleveland's last game.
Mobley was probably leading up to the game, so this news isn't too surprising. The star forward was dealing with an illness, but Mobley is back and healthy as the Cavaliers search for their 15th straight win.
Donovan Mitchell - Out
Donovan Mitchell was ruled out on Saturday evening. The Cavaliers are giving their superstar shooting guard some rest after he's played in every game of the season so far.
Ty Jerome will take Mitchell's place in the starting lineup alongside Darius Garland in the backcourt.
There's no reason to think Mitchell won't be back in the lineup on Tuesday as the Cavs take on the Boston Celtics in their second game of the NBA Cup's group play.
Sam Merrill - Out
Sam Merrill is also out for the Cavaliers. He will miss his third straight game with left ankle inflammation.
Max Strus - Out
Max Strus remains out after suffering a sprained ankle before the season began.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges were both questionable leading up to the game, but they are available to play against the Cavaliers. DaQuan Jeffries, Tre Mann, Nick Richards, and Mark Williams are all out.