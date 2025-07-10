Cleveland Cavaliers Coach Kenny Atkinson Embraces ‘Welcome Pressure’ of Championship Expectations
With Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum sidelined next season due to Achilles injuries, many view the Eastern Conference as wide open. However, for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who finished with the East's best record last year, it only increases the weight of expectations.
Although Cleveland finished last year 64-18 and was arguably the best two-way force in the NBA, they saw their season cut short against the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Coming off that record and entering a wide-open Eastern Conference, the pressure is now on for the Cavaliers to make a serious push for a championship.
However, according to Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson, the challenge is something Cleveland expects and is embracing.
“It obviously puts pressure on us," Atkinson said to Greg Anthony during the broadcast of Cleveland's Las Vegas Summer League matchup with Indiana. "But, I think it’s a welcome pressure. This is why we coach. This is coaching a team that’s in the top five or six teams in the league, where there’s a chance to win a championship.
“Our players are the same. It’s almost like a welcome pressure. But, like you said, Greg, it’s going to be, like, Orlando, you know? I start looking at the schedule and there’s no cake walks. There’s no free ride in this league. We really have to take that next jump from a competitive standpoint, from a toughness standpoint, and a durability standpoint.”
Although the 2025-26 regular season is still months away, hearing Atkinson's honesty about where the Cavaliers need to improve gives insight into the team's mentality. The Pacers picked apart the Cavaliers with their physicality, speed, and three-point shooting. It was a harsh but sobering experience that opened Cleveland's eyes to what they need to improve on to truly be considered the NBA's very best.
But with the now in the past, the Cavaliers already appear locked in for next season. If Cleveland maintains that mentality throughout next season, it'll be hard to stop them come playoff time.