Cavaliers Connected to Blockbuster Trade for Former Celtics Star
The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected by many to make some sort of significant move this offseason, and they apparently already attempted to trade for Kevin Durant.
That entails that the Cavaliers are prepared to be aggressive, but it also means that breaking up the Core Four may be inevitable in order for Cleveland to shake up its roster.
Caleb Crowley of King James Gospel has outlined a potential trade in which the Cavs would acquire former Boston Celtics wing Jrue Holiday, who was just dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers.
In the deal, the Cavaliers would send Darius Garland, the 49th overall pick and a future second-rounder to the Blazers in exchange for Holiday and Duop Reath.
"For the Cavaliers, the fit and need for Jrue Holiday is evident," Crowley wrote. "Cleveland's backcourt defense continues to struggle, and as their seasons are defined not by regular season wins but by postseason disappointments, a two-time champion like Holiday is a perfect addition. Though his acquisition would be costly by dealing Garland, the Cavs cannot ignore the impact Holiday could have to fit alongside Donovan Mitchell as a primary facilitator and defensive anchor."
The problem with Holiday is that he is now 35 years old and has three years remaining on an expensive contract, the last of which is a $37.2 million player option. The Cavaliers have to go through enough financial gymnastics as it is right now, so adding a costly, aging, injury-prone player would probably not be the best move for them right now.
There has to be a better return somewhere for Garland, because Holiday simply does not represent that at this advanced stage of his NBA career.