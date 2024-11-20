Cleveland Cavaliers Owner Backs Attempt to Land WNBA Team
Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is reportedly part of a group that is looking to bring the WNBA back to the city. After being a part of the original franchises, Cleveland's WNBA team, the Cleveland Rockers, folded back in 2003.
With the WNBA beginning to skyrocket in viewership, due in part to the influx of talent including Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, it appears that Gilbert and the city would like to bring professional women's basketball back to Cleveland.
Nic Barlage, the CEO of the Cavaliers, spoke out with why he believes the city is perfect for a WNBA franchise.
“We have this unique convergence of infrastructure, culture and these foundational pieces that we think make Northeast Ohio, and specifically Cleveland, a great opportunity to expand from a WNBA perspective."
David Gilbert, the CEO of the Cleveland Sports Commission, also spoke out with his thoughts about the city and bringing WNBA basketball back.
“Cleveland is a real crazy sports town. It’s so closely tied to the identity of the city that’s had, the last couple of generations, some tough times.”
The timing of this is perfect, as basketball has become a big part of the city. Currently, the Cavaliers are 15-1 in the 2024-25 NBA season and are looking like a potential contender.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has been very open about her desire to expand the league. She would like to have 16 teams by 2028. Cleveland could very well get in early and be one of the first expansion cities.
She recently spoke out about a lot of cities having interest in a WNBA franchise. Among the others outside of Cleveland are Denver, Miami, Milwaukee, St. Louis, and Philadelphia.
“The good news is we have a lot of demand from many cities,” she said. “I think the more people are watching the WNBA and seeing what we’re growing here and seeing these players and the product on the court, more people are interested in having it in their cities.”
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see if Gilbert and company are able to achieve their goal. A WNBA team would be well received in Cleveland and would give the diehard sports city yet another team to root on.