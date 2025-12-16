Three Cleveland Cavaliers players that could be on the trade block

It’s a situation that the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t urgently expect to be in.

But as they are still slipping down a worrying slope of form, with inconsistent performances, frustrated players and irritated supporters who booed the Cavs off the court following their loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday … maybe it’s time for a change.

With first and second-round picks going through to 2029 as a buffer, the Cavaliers have an ever-growing list of injuries, players going through season-long injury management, who could benefit from being in trade talks and possibly lift the team back into that elite status, as discussed during the offseason.

SAM MERRILL

Nov 17, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) brings the ball up court beside Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) in the first quarter at Rocket Arena.

Cleveland’s unsung hero in the first two weeks of the season, Sam Merrill, picked up the slack during the absence of Darius Garland as well as Max Strus, with the latter still having not seen the court this season. Merrill’s perimeter defense, as well as accurate shooting, were vital to Cleveland.

But now injuries have once again crept up on Merrill, who hasn’t played since November 17 with a hand injury that was hoped to have healed by now, but frustratingly for both him and the coaching staff, it hasn’t. Despite his skillset, Merrill is injury-prone, and with Strus’ return to the team reportedly close, he will be inserted into the starting lineup sharpish, with the possibility of him craving a reliable backup.

DE’ANDRE HUNTER

Dec 14, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (12) shoots in the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Rocket Arena.

De’Andre Hunter’s arrival in Cleveland back in February seems like an eternity now. Going into this season, there was hope for Hunter as one of the key components of the Cavs’ offense. However, Jaylon Tyson's emergence has undoubtedly changed the complexion of where Hunter fits. There have also been rumors of Hunter’s mental focus and desire not fitting with the Cavs’ narrative.

There’s no doubt that Hunter has been productive, averaging 15.4 points per game this season. But with Strus returning and improving their three-point accuracy, Tyson thriving at both ends of the floor, could Hunter’s minutes drop when they are both sharing the floor?

DARIUS GARLAND

Dec 12, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards guard CJ McCollum (3) in the second half at Capital One Arena.

The most controversial name to come out of the hat and perhaps the outside pick of the trio to be on the block, Darius Garland, is reportedly not going anywhere. Still, despite the defiance, the rumor mill is turning.

The point guard hasn’t fully recovered from surgery on his toe during the offseason, despite returning to action in early November. He has shown flashes of the brilliance he is capable of, but is clearly struggling with his toe. Any move involving Garland could be seen as a short-term fix, so the Cavs are more than likely going to stick with him. However, the possibility is there.