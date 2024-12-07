Cavaliers Forward Joins Kevin Durant In Incredible NBA History
Evan Mobley put together arguably the best game of his career as the Cleveland Cavaliers topped the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday afternoon, 116-102.
From the very start of the game, it looked like Mobley was going to have a big night. He finished the first quarter with 23 points and connected on all five of the three-pointers he took.
Mobley finished the night with 41 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists in just 34 minutes of work. He also made his presence known on the defensive end with three blocks.
With this box score, the Cavaliers forward joins Kevin Durant as the only player in NBA history under the age of 25 to have 40+ points, 10+ rebounds, three or more blocks, and five or more three-pointers in a game.
You know it's a special game when a player matches a young Kevin Durant with their stats.
Mobley is now averaging 18.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists a game this season. But this scoring outburst against the Hornets shouldn't come as a massive surprise.
Mobley has always been a player known for his defense and scoring down low. However, we're finally starting to see his offensive game come together.
The eight three-pointers he attempted while connecting on six of them really jumped out from Saturday's box score. Cleveland doesn't need Mobley to take that many every game, but if he can make two or three every game, it'll make this team even harder to guard.
Kenny Atkinson talked about how much Mobley has been putting in and knows that this 40-point game is just the tip of the iceberg of his ceiling.
"He's obviously already an elite defender, but he's only going to get better offensively."