Cleveland Cavaliers Facing Bleak Future With This Key Player
The Cleveland Cavaliers are largely running it back with the same roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, but they may end up losing a key piece next summer.
Thanks to the Cavaliers handing massive contract extensions to Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen this offseason, their financial situation is tight for the future.
As a result, free-agent-to-be Caris LeVert may end up bolting next July. At least that's what Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report thinks.
Swartz notes that Cleveland is currently $26.9 million below the second apron, and that's with just nine players on its current roster. If the Cavaliers end up agreeing to a new deal with Isaac Okoro, that will trim that amount even further (probably by over $10 million).
That isn't exactly an enviable scenario, especially with the NBA's new strict cap rules.
LeVert is set to earn $16.6 million this year, and his expiring deal will create a bit of monetary relief for Cleveland. Chances are, he will end up earning a fairly sizeable contract in free agency next offseason, which will probably take the Cavs out of the running to retain him.
The 30-year-old played in 68 games last season, averaging 14 points, 5.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 28.8 minutes a night on 42.1/32.5/76.6 shooting splits.
Clearly, LeVert is not the most efficient scorer in the world, but his able to score in bunches off the bench is a valuable asset, and it's one the Cavaliers are going to miss if and when they lose him.
The good news is that Cleveland will get at least one more season out of him in 2024-25.