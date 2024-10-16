Cavaliers Facing Potentially Massive Flaw
The Cleveland Cavaliers look relatively the same entering the 2024-25 NBA season as they did ending the 2023-24 campaign. Obvoiusly, the biggest difference is replacing former head coach J.B. Bickerstaff with Kenny Atkinson.
From a roster perspective, the Cavaliers were not very busy during the offseason. Most of their moves were to lock up and bring back players that they already had last year.
Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen were all signed to long-term contract extensions. Isaac Okoro was brought back out of restricted free agency as well.
Outside of those inside moves, the biggest addition was drafting Jaylon Tyson in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
That is something that could end up causing a major flaw for Cleveland this season.
Adam Taylor of Yardbarker has listed the team's lack of roster depth as a massive potential issue for the Cavaliers this season. He's 100 percent right about the lack of depth being a concern.
"Without reliable depth in the middle and end of the bench, Atkinson will likely stick to a nine- or 10-man rotation. Still, that leaves a wide margin for error if the Cavaliers show signs of injury or burnout during the season," Taylor wrote.
Taylor went on to suggest that Cleveland should try to bring in a veteran or two to round out their roster and provide depth when it's needed.
Looking at the free agency market, there are slim pickings if the Cavaliers want to make a move or two.
Argubaly the best options would be Markelle Fultz, Doug McDermott, Robert Covington, Cedi Osman, and Wesley Matthews. Jae Crowder or Jordan Nwora could be potential targets as well.
From that list of possible targets, Cleveland would be wise to bring in Fultz, McDermott, or Crowder. Nwora would be a decent depth piece as a player who could come in and make a small offensive impact.
While none of those guys would be an ideal rotation player, adding one or two of them could be wise. If an injury happened or a player needed to rest, any of those guys would be able to step into some minutes.
Hopefully, roster depth doesn't become a major issue for the Cavaliers. They need to stay healthy in order to have any chance of competing in the stacked Eastern Conference. But, it's always better to be safe rather than sorry.