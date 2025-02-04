Formula For A Cleveland Cavaliers Victory vs. Boston Celtics
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics appear to be on a crash course for the Eastern Conference Finals this spring.
The third game of their season series will be on Tuesday evening, and the Cavaliers must follow a specific game plan to ensure a victory over their rival.
Cavaliers Three-Point Defense
So far this season, the Celtics have shot well from long range against the Cavaliers. In their two matchups, Boston has shot 41 percent from three 90 total attempts.
The long-range shooting was the difference maker in Cleveland and Boston's first matchup of the season, as the Celtics shot a staggering 53 percent from behind the arc.
With Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro remaining sidelined with injuries, Caris LeVert, Max Strus, and Sam Merrill have to step up to guard Boston's sharp shooting forwards on the defensive end.
Establish Presence In The Paint Early
The Cavaliers play their best basketball when Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen establish their dominance down low, which creates open three-pointers for Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, and company.
Cleveland has largely done a tremendous job at this during their previous two games against the Celtics this season. So far, the Cavaliers are outscoring Boston 100-60 points in the paint.
However, the Celtics still have two solid big men in Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis, who could complicate that game plan.
The Cavaliers must establish a presence in the paint early on offense, or they could become too reliant on the long ball as the game progresses.
Cavaliers Must Limit Turnovers
When going up against other elite teams in the NBA, every little thing matters.
Cleveland actually won the turnover battle in their first matchup with Boston of the season. However, the Celtics scored 18 points off 14 Cavalier miscues in the second game of the season.
Overall, the Cavaliers are a solid team when it comes to not giving up free possessions.
But when going up against defenders as good as Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White, Cleveland can't take a possession off and let turnovers beat them in a tight game.