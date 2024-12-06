Cleveland Cavaliers Forward Exits Game With Knee Injury
Just when the Cleveland Cavaliers thought they were starting to get healthier, they lost their starting small forward with a knee injury.
Isaac Okoro was in the starting lineup on Thursday night against the Denver Nuggets but did not return in the second half with what the team is calling a "left knee contusion."
It wasn't totally clear when Okoro suffered the injury, but he never came out of the locker room for the second half.
Ice had only played 11 minutes and attempted two shots before exiting the game. He did connect on one of the three-pointers, but Okoro's impact did not seem to be what he typically contributes.
Okoro missed two games at the end of November with an ankle sprain he suffered in a Cavaliers win over the Charlotte Hornets. It didn't look like that injury had any lingering effects on him, so hopefully, this one doesn't either.
Okoro may not be the leading scorer on the Cavaliers, and he may not be their first option on offense either. He's only averaging 6.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting an efficient 47.8 percent from behind the floor and 46.2 percent from behind the arc.
However, he does provide a critical defensive resnce on the perimiter that Cleveland has missed when he's out.
We'll have to wait and see what type of update Kenny Atkinson gives on Okoro during his post-game press conference. Hopefully, this is not an injury that keeps him sidelined for a prolonged period of time.