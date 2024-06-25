Cleveland Cavaliers Have One Huge Goal In Mind For Kenny Atkinson
The Cleveland Cavaliers went through a long search for their new head coach and ended up settling on Kenny Atkinson.
Most recently, Atkinson has been a key part of the Golden State Warriors' coaching staff. Before that, he was the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.
Throughout his coaching career, Atkinson has been known for one specialty. He is an excellent coach from a player development perspective. That fits what the Cavaliers will need from him.
After reporting the news that Cleveland was going to hire Atkinson, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed one thing that the team especially wants from their new coach. They want him to become a key part of the development of talented forward Evan Mobley.
"The Cavaliers are especially eager for Atkinson's player development program to impact young 7-footer Evan Mobley, sources said. Atkinson has a strong history with Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert from their time together with the Nets."
Mobley is going to be the biggest piece of the puzzle for the Cavaliers outside of Donvovan Mitchell. If he reaches his full potential, he has legitimate superstar ability.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with Cleveland, Mobley ended up averaging 15.7 points per game to go along with 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks. He shot 57.9 percent from the floor.
There are so many ways Mobley could develop his game. He could become a better shooter, become a more consistent paint presence, and even a better defender.
Standing in at 6-foot-11 with incredible length, Mobley has the physical ability to be special. He has already shown flashes of that ability. Being able to do it night in and night out will be crucial for the Cavaliers to take the next step.
Atkinson has had a lot of success throughout his career with developing young talent. Mobley will be arguably his most talented player to develop yet as a head coach.
Expect to see the player development side of things improve greatly with Atkinson running the show. Mobley is about to put into a great situation for growth and it will be fun to watch him expand his game and develop into the superstar that Cleveland knows he can be.