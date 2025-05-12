Cavaliers Facing Heartbreaking End After Game 4 Blowout vs. Pacers
The Indiana Pacers redeemed themselves in front of their home crowd in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, just days after suffering an embarrassing loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on the same court. The Pacers now hold a 3-1 series lead over the Cavaliers after a 129-109 victory on Sunday night.
In a Game 4 that was critical to keeping Cleveland's playoff hopes alive, the Cavaliers were dismantled to start the contest. Indiana maintained momentum across numerous early runs, which resulted in a record 41-point lead for the Indiana Pacers as they entered the locker room at the half.
Indiana's 41 points equaled the largest halftime lead in NBA playoff history—tying a record set by the Cavs in 2017—and was the largest halftime lead in Pacers franchise history.
In the second half, Cleveland was forced to try and fight back from their 80-39 halftime deficit without star Donovan Mitchell, who missed the the rest of the game due to a left ankle injury.
And the Cavaliers did continue to battle, outscoring the Pacers in both the third and fourth quarters. But the damage was done, as Indiana cruised to a 20-point win, 129-109.
Darius Garland led all Cavaliers with 21 points, while series hero Donovan Mitchell only managed to score 12 in the first half. After the game, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson told reportersMitchell plans to undergo an MRI exam tomorrow to assess the extent of his ankle injury.
With tonight's loss, the Cavaliers have left themselves no room for error; To move on in the playoffs, Cleveland will need to win three games in a row against a hot Indiana squad:
The Pacers can earn their second straight trip to the Eastern finals with one additional victory over the Cavaliers. The two teams face off on Tuesday in Cleveland, where the Pacers won the first two games of the series.