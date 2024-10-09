Cleveland Cavaliers Insider Predicts Major Trade
In spite of rampant speculation that suggested otherwise, the Cleveland Cavaliers did not make any trades during the offseason. But could they make a move before the February trade deadline?
Joe Vardon of The Athletic thinks so and goes as far to predict that either Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen will be dealt sometime this season.
"Perhaps new coach Kenny Atkinson makes them fit better, but if he can’t, a trade will materialize to move either Jarrett Allen or Darius Garland to give Cleveland a different, perhaps more dynamic, look heading into the playoffs," Vardon wrote.
Teams expressed interest in both Allen and Garland over the summer, but the Cavaliers rebuffed any inquiries. As a matter of fact, they signed Allen to a three-year contract extension.
Allen and Garland are considered by many to be the two top trade candidates on Cleveland's roster for stylistic reasons.
Much has been made about the awkward frontcourt fit between Allen and Evan Mobley, and questions persist about whether or not Garland can co-exist with Donovan Mitchell in the Cavs' backcourt.
At the current juncture, the Cavaliers are deciding to move forward with their "core four," having also signed Mobley and Mitchell to new deals. Garland landed a fresh contract in 2022.
However, that could certainly change if Cleveland struggles early on in the 2024-25 campaign.
Last year, the Cavs won just 48 games as Garland labored and the floor spacing was rather iffy due to the presence of both Allen and Mobley up front. However, three of the Cavaliers' four best players dealt with injury issues throughout the year.
Perhaps all Cleveland needs this coming season is to stay healthy. And if that occurs and things still go south (or horizontal), changes could be on ther way in The Land.