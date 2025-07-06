Cleveland Cavaliers Insider Reveals Why Team Took Risk Trading for Lonzo Ball
To some, the Cleveland Cavaliers acquiring Lonzo Ball felt like a gamble. Although Ball put up solid numbers in 35 appearances with the Chicago Bulls last year, averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in just over 22 minutes per game, the former second-overall pick didn't play in the 2022-23 or 2023-24 seasons due to recovery from a nagging knee injury.
Despite this, according to Cavaliers insider Terry Pluto, Cleveland believes they found the ideal guard to keep their offense flowing whenever defensive pressure is focused on Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, even with Ball's injury history.
"The Cavs are gambling that Ball can stay relatively healthy, especially by playoff time," Pluto wrote in a recent column. "Jerome’s ball-handling problems were exposed by Indiana in the playoffs.
"... My source told me, 'Ball’s knee was fine at the end of last season … (The Cavs) pivoted to Lonzo because of the fit and believe he will elevate the team come playoff time. He’s also on a great contract with optionality … (Coach Kenny Atkinson) is a huge fan of Lonzo and a big believer in Sam (Merrill).'"
When healthy, Ball can play either guard position or even act as a small-ball small forward, giving the Cavaliers the option to play him with either or both of Garland and Mitchell. He can also run the offense as Cleveland's sixth man, allowing the Cavaliers ample opportunities to rest Garland and Mitchell whenever necessary.
"“We are very excited about this opportunity to acquire someone with the skillset and versatility that Lonzo Ball brings to this team,” said Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman. “We have built a team for sustainable success and finding a way to improve around the edges has been our focus this offseason, and the addition of Lonzo represents part of that process."