Cleveland Cavaliers' Exec Reveals Wild Claim On Intriguing Player
Championships certainly aren't won in September, but Cleveland Cavaliers president Koby Altman is certainly impressed with the way one of his players has looked this month.
That player is Ty Jerome.
During a press conference on Friday, Altman sung Jerome's praises and placed a very interesting label on the young guard.
“He (Jerome) had a really good offseason,” said Altman, via Tony Pesta of Fear The Sword. “If I had to rank open gym in September, MVP of September? Now September is meaningless, but he’s been balling.”
Jerome signed with the Cavaliers last summer and played in just two games with the team last season due to an ankle injury, but there may be hope for him to have a larger role during the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
The 27-year-old has shown flashes in the past, like the 2022-23 season with the Golden State Warriors when he played in 45 games and averaged 6.9 points and three assists over 18.1 minutes a night while shooting 48.8 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from three-point range.
Jerome began his career with the Phoenix Suns in 2019 and spent one year in the desert before joining the Oklahoma City Thunder for a couple of seasons.
He then landed with the Warriors before linking up with Cleveland.
At 6-foot-5, Jerome has terrific size for a combo guard and could represent a microwave scorer off the bench for the Cavs.
The University of Virginia product will likely never be a starter, but perhaps he could carve out an important niche this coming season.