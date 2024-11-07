Cavaliers Linked To Bucks Star In Blockbuster Trade Idea
The Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten off to a scintillating start this season, so it doesn't really look like their roster is in need of any sort of significant changes.
But let's be honest: you can always get better.
Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel has concocted a rather bold trade idea in which the Cavaliers would send Caris LeVert, Ty Jerome, Georges Niang and a future first-round pick to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Khris Middleton.
"It's hard to find a player more proven in playoff settings than Khris Middleton, and this deal allows the Cavs to add a top-flight scoring option without touching their core of players - not the four stars, not Max Strus or Dean Wade, and not their first-round pick Jaylon Tyson," Cornelissen wrote.
Cleveland is absolutely in need of a player who can both defend some of the bigger wings in the Eastern Conference while also consistently scoring on the offensive end, and Middleton would definitely fit that bill.
But here's the thing: this would be a very risky trade for the Cavs.
Middleton, a three-time All-Star, has not yet played this season and is sidelined indefinitely as a result of the ankle surgeries he underwent this past summer. He also has a very checkered injury history and has not played 70 games in any individual campaign since 2018-19.
Last year, the 33-year-old looked impressive in 55 contests, averaging 15.1 points per game on 49.3/38.1/83.3 shooting splits, but he is getting older, and his inability to stay on the floor is a massive concern.
Meanwhile, both LeVert and Jerome have been terrific off the bench for the Cavs this year, so they would be sacrificing considerable production for a considerable risk.
The Cavaliers may very well be in the market for a wing between now and the February trade deadline, but it's hard to imagine Middleton being on their radar at the moment.