Cavaliers Linked to Potential Kyle Kuzma Trade
After an offseason that ended up being fairly quiet, there are some who think that the Cleveland Cavaliers could actively seek upgrades throughout the 2024-25 NBA season leading up to the NBA trade deadline.
On opening night last night, the Cavaliers looked great. They ended up dominating the Toronto Raptors by a final score of 136-106.
They believe that they should end up being a very serious contender in the Eastern Conference. Led by Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, the potential is there for them to be a very good basketball team.
Now, there is a new potential trade target that they are being linked to.
Nathaniel Holloway of The Sporting News believes that Cleveland could take a look at pursuing a trade for Washington Wizards star forward Kyle Kuzma. Holloway also suggested what a trade package could look like.
"For Cleveland, to match salaries in a potential trade, they would have to give up Caris LeVert and Georges Niang along with some draft capital. They could also send a package that is centered around Allen if they do decide to trade him," Holloway wrote. "By adding Kuzma, the Cavaliers would add another offensive weapon to a roster already full of them. The downside of Kuzma is his lackluster defense, but the Cavs have many great defenders on the roster who should be able to pick up his slack."
Kuzma would certainly be a nice pickup on the offensive end of the court. He was a dangerous scorer last season with the Wizards.
When everything was said and done on his 2023-24 campaign with Washington, Kuzma averaged 22.2 points per game to go along with 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He played in and started 70 games throughout the year.
In addition to his averages, Kuzma shot 46.3 percent from the floor and 33.6 percent from the three-point line. He's more than capable of going off offensively on any given night. That is something that could take pressure off of Mitchell.
Granted, acquiring Kuzma would not be cheap for the Cavaliers. However, if they think he's the right fit that can take them to the next level, there are ways to get the deal done.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about Cleveland as the season moves forward. Should they continue looking like a serious contender, making an aggressive move to go all-in on winning could be in the cards for the franchise.