Cleveland Cavaliers Make Evan Mobley Contract Extension Official
News broke late Saturday night that Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers had agreed to a max-rookie extension worth up to $269 million.
The team made that official on Monday night with a press release detailing Mobley’s contract.
Koby Altman, President of Baseball Operations, reacted to this signing and detailed his excitement for Mobley and the team’s future.
“We are thrilled to sign Evan to a long-term extension, solidifying his place as a cornerstone of our franchise,” said Altman via the press release.
“Evan has quickly established himself as one of the premier defensive players in the league, and we've only scratched the surface of his overall potential. Since drafting him, he only knows winning basketball and has proven to be pivotal to our team's success. His exceptional work ethic, versatility, and commitment to excellence both on and off the court truly embody what it means to be a Cleveland Cavalier. We believe Evan's best basketball is still ahead of him, and we couldn’t be more excited to continue building something special together for many years to come.”
Mobley may not make flashy plays or fill-up highlight reels, but he is the type of player that leads to winning basketball.
Over his first three seasons, the power forward has averaged 15.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. Mobley has also turned into one of the NBA’s best all-around defenders. This was made clear when he became the second-youngest player in league history to be named to an all-NBA first team following the 2021-22 season.
Now that the Cavaliers have locked up their core for the future, it’s time for them to show what their full potential can be as a group next season.