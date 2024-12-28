Cavaliers Make Franchise History In Dominant Win Over Nuggets
There's just no stopping this Cleveland Cavaliers team right now. The Wine and Gold opened up a four-game road trip on Friday night against the Denver Nuggets.
Cleveland started this difficult stretch on a strong note with a dominant 149-135 win over Denver.
This final score is significant because it contains some Cavaliers history in it. Cleveland's 149 points are the most points they've ever scored in a regulation game in franchise history.
Cleveland's previous franchise high in a regulation game was 148 points against the Miami Heat on December 17, 1981. The most a Cavaliers team has ever scored in a game was 154 points against the Los Angeles Lakers on January 29, 1980. However, that game went to four overtimes, hence the high score.
Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 33 points while shooting 58 percent (10-for-17) from the floor in this historic scoring performance. But the entire Cavaliers core four impressed, along with Spida.
The rest of Cleveland's top scores were Evan Mobley, who finished with 26 points, Darius Garland, who scored 25 points, and Jarrett Allen, who tallied 22 by the end of the game.
The victory is a perfect example of why the Cavaliers have the best record in the NBA. Their balanced scoring approach leaves opposing defenses guessing why they should guard at a time, and any of Cleveland's stars can go off on any given night.
As long as this offense has multiple threats, the Cavaliers will continue dismantling their competition, as the Nuggets learned the hard way on Saturday.