Cavaliers Named Possible Ben Simmons, Lonzo Ball Landing Spot
Even though the Cleveland Cavaliers are widely expected to be involved in trade deadline talks, there is a chance that the front office could opt to go a different route.
Instead of trading away current players and risking messing up chemistry or losing valuable depth, the Cavaliers could look to add talent via the buyout market.
With that in mind, NBA insider Brian Windhorst has connected Cleveland to two very intriguing names. He believes that the Cavaliers could be a potential suitor for Lonzo Ball and Ben Simmons.
Windhorst connected the team to those two players during a segment on ESPN Cleveland.
"Two guys who could be bought out that fit that bill are Lonzo Ball and Ben Simmons," Windhorst said.
Obviously, Ben Simmons would be a very interesting target. He has had a rough go of things since being a rising star early in his career with the Philadelphia 76ers.
So far this season, Simmons has started to get his career back on track. He has played in 30 games, while starting in 24 of those apperances.
In those games, he has averaged 25.3 minutes per game, scoring 6.3 points per game to go along with 5.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists. Simmons has shot 55.5 percent from the floor.
Taking a flier on Simmons might not be a bad idea. He could potentially add some solid bench depth. His length could come into play on the defensive side of the basketball especially.
Lonzo Ball is also an intriguing potential candidate. He too has been working his way back this season from an injury that kept him off the court for an extended period of time.
Throughout the 2024-25 NBA season with the Chicago Bulls, Ball has played in 26 games, with five starts being made. He has averaged 7.0 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 37.8 percent from the floor and 34.8 percent from deep.
Making a move in the buyout market comes with zero risk. If things don't work out, Cleveland could simply cut their losses and move on.
All of that being said, the Cavaliers are going to be an intriguing team to keep an eye on over the next few weeks. There is no question that they would love to add more talent, but they need to be careful.