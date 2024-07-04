Cleveland Cavaliers’ Possible Trade Scenario for Cam Johnson, Revealed
While the Cleveland Cavaliers have been very quiet to begin the NBA offseason, that does not mean that they're anywhere close to being done.
Donovan Mitchell has officially locked into a long-term contract with the Cavaliers. He agreed to a big three-year, $150 million with the franchise to remain the face of the franchise.
Around Mitchell, Cleveland currently has a few very good pieces in place. Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen are the other three members of the "core four."
Those four players will help the Cavaliers compete in the Eastern Conference. Other players on the roster that are key role pieces are Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, and Max Strus. Cleveland also drafted Jaylon Tyson with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz took to X and shared some thoughts about one potential move the team could make to improve. That would entail a trade with the Brooklyn Nets for talented forward Cam Johnson.
He has suggested that the Cavaliers could look to trade for Johnson using a sign-and-trade of Isaac Okoro.
Johnson would be an upgrade over Okoro. He has a much better offensive game and he can defend as well.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Nets, Johnson ended up playing in 58 games and starting in 47 of those appearances. He averaged 13.4 points per game to go along with 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. In addition to those averages, Johnson shot 44.6 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 39.1 percent of his three-point attempts.
Those numbers would look great for Cleveland. He would give the offense a much higher upside than it had last season.
Okoro has not developed the way that the Cavaliers were hoping. He's a quality player, especially on the defensive end of the floor, but he has not improved offensively very much.
At 28 years old, Johnson is in the prime of his career and still fits the long-term picture for Cleveland. He also has two years left on his contract following the 2024-25 NBA season.
Making the move to trade for Johnson would be a massive upgrade for the Cavaliers. He would give them a much higher ceiling, especially if Cleveland could bring in another quality piece in free agency or via another trade.
There is no need to panic about the Cavaliers right now. The NBA offseason is barely underway and there are plenty of avenues for improvement.