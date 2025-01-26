Cavaliers Predicted to Reunite with Former Star Via Trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been struggling of late. After losing to the Houston Rockets, they have now dropped three straight games.
Following the recent losing streak, the Cavaliers now hold a 36-9 record. Despite their struggles, they are still one of the top teams in the NBA.
With the trade deadline right around the corner, Cleveland could look to make a move or two to improve their NBA Finals chances. No one should expect a franchise-altering trade, but the Cavaliers could look to acquire more depth.
One name to watch out for could be Miami Heat veteran forward Kevin Love.
Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel has predicted that Cleveland will acquire Love from the Heat before the NBA trade deadline.
"Could that be the Cavaliers? They could use another big man and having a stretch-big in the mix would make a lot of sense," he wrote. "What about the New York Knicks, who could more easily put together matching salary for a player on the minimum like Love? The Los Angeles Lakers have been looking for another big, as have the Indiana Pacers."
"It makes a lot of sense, either on the trade market or as a buyout candidate, for Love to end up back in Cleveland."
Love may not be the star that he once was, but he is still more than capable of being an impact player.
Throughout the 2024-25 NBA season with Miami, Love has only played in 17 games. He has averaged 6.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. Back in 2023-24 with a bigger role, Love averaged 8.8 points per game to go along with 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
At 36 years old, returning to the Cavaliers would likely be of interest to Love. He would be joining a legitimate NBA Finals contender and would return to where he had so much success.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Cleveland ends up doing ahead of the deadline. Love could be a legitimate option and a move for him would make a lot of sense for both parties.