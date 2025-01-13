Cavaliers React Following Blowout Loss To Indiana Pacers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been on top of the world over the last few weeks. That peaked last Wednesday with their prime-time victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
However, the Wine and Gold received a rude reminder that they aren't invincible. On Sunday evening, the Indiana Pacers outplayed them and snapped their win streak, 108-93.
Initially, it looked like this loss really came down to Cleveland's struggling offense. They only shot 39 percent (33-for-83) from the floor and 26 percent (11-for-41) from behind the arc, a far cry from where their season averages sit.
However, Kenny Atkinson said blaming the poor shooting would be "an easy out" for his team.
Cleveland's head coach blamed the Cavaliers' poor defensive effort as more of a reason for their loss.
"What disappointed me was, our first half was phenomenal defensively, then we fell off. We couldn't sustain our defense," said Atkinson following the game.
In the final 24 minutes of the game, the Pacers shot a staggering 67 percent from the floor and 47 percent from three. Even if the Cavaliers had shot the ball better, it would have been tough to match that production.
Donovan Mitchell offered a similar message to that of his head coach: this loss came down to the lack or urgency of Cleveland's defense.
"We gave up 70 points in the second half, or 68, whatever it was, and that can't happen. That's on all of us. Like we always say, there's going to be nights we don't make shots, shots don't fall, whatever happens ... To give up that many points in the second half can't happen, and that's on all of us."
The Cavaliers won't have to wait too long to get their chance at redemption. Cleveland travels to Indiana to face the Pacers on the road this Tuesday night.
Based on both Mitchell and Atkinson's message after this game, it would be shocking if the Cavaliers didn't start that one with an extra focus on the defensive end.